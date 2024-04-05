Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1,286.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

