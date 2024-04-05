Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $89.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. Popular has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

