PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

