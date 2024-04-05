PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,313,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,200,000 after buying an additional 876,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

