Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Primech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. Primech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

