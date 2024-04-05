Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Primech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. Primech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
Primech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primech
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.