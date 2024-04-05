Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.57

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 72438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

