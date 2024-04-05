Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.53, but opened at $47.20. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Primoris Services shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 44,867 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

