Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.22 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 179.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.