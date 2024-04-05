Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 3,933 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

