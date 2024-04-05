Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $507,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,349,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

