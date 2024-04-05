Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,245,014.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.