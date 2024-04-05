Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

