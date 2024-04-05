ProShares Ultra Silver Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,424 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $33.19 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

