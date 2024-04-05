Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,390. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prudential traded as low as GBX 718.60 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.02), with a volume of 11698436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of £20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.11.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

