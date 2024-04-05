Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $603,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $4,805,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.