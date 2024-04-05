PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PVH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

