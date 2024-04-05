Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issued By HC Wainwright

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 244,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.