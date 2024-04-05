Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Issued By Noble Financial

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ORN opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $278.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

