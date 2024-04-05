Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Issued By B. Riley

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

