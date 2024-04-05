Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Cut by Analyst

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLX. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

