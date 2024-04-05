Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.