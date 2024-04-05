Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Boosted by Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $124.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 90.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 158.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

