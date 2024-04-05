Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Cut by Analyst

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Immunome in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMNM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,697 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 877,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

