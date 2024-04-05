Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Universal Health Services, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

