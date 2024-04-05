Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

BRP Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$97.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.00. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

