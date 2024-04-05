Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %

KWR stock opened at $196.24 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

