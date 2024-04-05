Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 3.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 39,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 977,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Qudian Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $558.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 89,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth $35,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

