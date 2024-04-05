Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.21 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.84 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,463 shares of company stock worth $318,164. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

