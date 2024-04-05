Randeep Singh Grewal Purchases 324 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 324 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £498.96 ($626.36).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

LON:BBH opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.79 million and a PE ratio of 935.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.92. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.01).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.