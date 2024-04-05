Raymond James & Associates Has $10.92 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.