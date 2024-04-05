Raymond James & Associates Has $11.40 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HP were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,843,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,661,000 after buying an additional 656,888 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

