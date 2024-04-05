Raymond James & Associates Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Copa worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.