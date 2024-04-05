Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 10.32% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

