Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,394 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Portland General Electric worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

