Raymond James & Associates Purchases 85,201 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $63.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.