Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,957 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

