Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,958 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

