Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $533.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.39. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

