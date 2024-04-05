Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,745 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.