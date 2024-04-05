Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,845 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Profound Medical worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 135.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.58. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 396.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

