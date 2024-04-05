Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

