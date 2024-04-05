Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 181,484 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

