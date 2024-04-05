Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,081 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

GTLS opened at $153.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

