Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

