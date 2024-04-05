Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Ladder Capital worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 160.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.38.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LADR

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.