Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.38. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $271.36.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

