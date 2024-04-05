Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

MNST opened at $55.75 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

