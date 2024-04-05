Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,559 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.72% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.