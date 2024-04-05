Raymond James Increases World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Price Target to $32.00

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Trading Down 0.2 %

World Kinect stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in World Kinect by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Kinect by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.