Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.85 and its 200 day moving average is $472.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

